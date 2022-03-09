30 Years of Igniting the Flame

Founded in 1992, the AYF Internship in Armenia has continuously been connecting our youth to our homeland. For the past 30 years, participants of the program have been fortunate enough to gain experience in their desired fields while being able to explore and live in Armenia at the same time.

Prior to this opportunity, I had obtained a shadowing experience within the United States with an orthopedic surgeon. Shadowing a doctor is essential to those on a pre-medical track, since it provides a realistic insight of what it is like to work as a physician in a clinic, hospital or operating room. This provided me with a foundational knowledge of the patient intake process, surgical interventions and bedside manner to utilize in my current field indefinitely.

My work placement through the AYF Internship was with Dr. Garen Koloyan, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the Wigmore Clinic. While shadowing Dr. Koloyan, I was able to observe a completely different healthcare system. I was able to use this experience to compare and contrast with my shadowing experience in the US. It was a unique and rare opportunity to observe a new and unfamiliar healthcare system outside of the United States. One valuable observation that has stayed with me was that even in the face of numerous obstacles, Dr. Koloyan and his team always made sure that the patient was the number-one priority.

Each trip of mine to Armenia has provided a different lens through which to explore the homeland. Throughout the duration of this program, a wide variety of weekend excursions were planned. These trips ranged from sightseeing and hiking to ziplining and white water rafting. One of the most memorable experiences was being able to travel to Syunik during the last leg of the program. Sleep deprived and exhausted from the day, we began our long journey at 2 AM. The roads stretched on and on, but we eventually made it to Kapan, and then the southern end of Hayastan: Meghri. We took a short hike up a mountain to find a breathtaking view of Arax Ked, which borders Iran.

The AYF Internship not only provided me an experience within my field of study, it helped me get a better understanding of what it feels like to live and work in Armenia. A long-term goal of mine is to repatriate to Armenia, but I’ve always been unsure of how I could possibly begin that journey. During those nine weeks, I was able to expand my network. I met locals, talked to those who have already made the transition as a repatriate, lived like a local and shared the whole experience with like-minded ungers. These are all important contributions toward my goal of repatriation and have made me feel even more at home in the motherland, which will be vital when my time comes to repatriate to Armenia.

Each individual participating in this internship has the power to ignite their spark of Hayrenasirutyun and watch the flame grow. I encourage all Armenian youth to partake in this once-in-a-lifetime experience and write their own stories, creating unforgettable memories and walking away with lifelong friendships. Though the intern applications are now closed, the Central Internship Council is looking for motivated ungers to lead this year’s group of interns. Director applications are due on April 15th. Take advantage of this opportunity and connect with our homeland this summer.