In Memory of US Army Veteran Harry Keshishian

Harry Keshishian, 100 years old of Waltham, formerly of Lexington, passed away on March 7, 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Ozzie (Ohanesian) Keshishian. Devoted father of Sandra Keshishian; Chris Keshishian and his wife Debra; and the late Anahid Susan Hoffman. Loving uncle to Barsha MacDonald and her husband William. Great uncle to Brittany and William MacDonald.

Keshishian was the founder and president of H.K. Graphics of Everett, MA. A US Army World War II veteran, he was a proud member of the Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Our Redeemer, 6 Meriam Street, Lexington, MA on Tuesday, March 15 at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held in church on Tuesday morning from 10:30 – 12 noon, immediately prior to the funeral service. At the request of the family, cemetery services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.org or MSPCA – Angell, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown.