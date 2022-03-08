AYF-ER inviting applicants to lead Camp Javakhk in its 10th year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Camp Javakhk, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is looking for qualified candidates at least 18 years of age for an unforgettable summer.

Camp Javakhk is a program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) that consists of day camps in villages within the Armenian-populated Javakhk region of Georgia. These camps are organized and planned by a council of Armenian youth from the Eastern US.

The camp is free of charge for participants. Lunch and snacks are provided. School materials are supplied. The camp counselors are Armenian youth, primarily from North America, who travel to Armenia and Javakhk to connect with their homeland and cultivate bonds with fellow Armenians.

In light of the cancellation of Camp Javakhk in 2020 and 2021, we are excited for the opportunity to return to Javakhk this summer 2022. Our brothers and sisters in Javakhk must not be forgotten, and we will always work to maintain and further our connections with them. In order to maximize safety for both campers and counselors, vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Camp Javakhk 2022 will take place early August 2022.

2022 Camp Javakhk Counselor Application

2022 Camp Javakhk Director Application

The deadline for both counselor and director applications is April 15th. Acceptance notices and finalized camp dates will be announced by the end of May.

If you are unable to participate in Camp Javakhk this summer, consider sponsoring a camper.

Email [email protected] with any questions about the program.