Longtime ARF activist, leader Krikor Achekian passes away

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern US Central Committee has announced the passing of its former secretary and longtime activist and organizational leader Krikor Achekian, who died on Sunday, February 27 in Los Angeles.

Prior to coming to the United States, Achekian held leadership positions in Lebanon, where he was a prominent youth activist, academician and writer.

Following his move to the west coast, Achekian served several terms on the Western US Central Committee, bringing his experience to a myriad of projects to advance the Armenian Cause.