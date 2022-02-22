In Memory of Melina Marilyn Haroian

Melina Marilyn (Misakian) Haroian of Waltham (formerly a resident of Belmont for 50 years) passed away on February 18, 2022 at Meadow Green Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. Dear daughter of the late Martin and Agnes (Badagian) Misakian, beloved wife of Dickran G. Haroian of 66 years, devoted mother of Dr. Alan Haroian and his wife Kristin of Londonderry, NH and John Haroian and his wife Debra of North Andover, MA. Loving grandmother of Carl and Edward Haroian, both of Boston, MA. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Following graduation from Watertown High School, Marilyn was employed as a secretary at the Hood Rubber Company until she married her childhood sweetheart in October of 1955. After raising her two sons, she returned to work as a part-time medical secretary for a podiatrist in Watertown for many years. Marilyn, who was very proud of her ancestry and heritage, was a lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church. She was an accomplished artist in the disciplines of oil and china painting and a master needlepointer and knitter. Marilyn also had a passion for cooking and baking. Her happiest days were those spent welcoming relatives and friends to her home. She will be remembered for her undying devotion to her family and the loving care, kindness and support she extended to others throughout her life.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24th at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown followed by interment at the Highland Meadow Cemetery in Belmont. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marilyn’s memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA.