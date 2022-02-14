Mosaic Press announces English publication of The Letters of Komitas Vardapet

The Letters of Komitas Vardapet

Translated by Nazareth Seferian

Mosaic Press, 2022

496 pp.

$35.95 USD

Komitas Vardapet is the most significant and iconic figure of Armenia. He is revered by all Armenians. A tragic figure and the genius of Armenian music, he survived the Armenian Genocide, yet his story remains at the cultural center of the Armenian people and nation. All Armenians, both in Armenia and in the diaspora, recognize their soul and find their spiritual nature in Komitas. It is often said that the Armenian people continue today to live through him and his musical legacy.



Much of the creative legacy of Komitas—music, papers, manuscripts—was destroyed or lost. Today, there is growing worldwide interest in Komitas’ music with recordings, concerts and performances.

During his lifetime, Komitas was highly regarded by his musical colleagues everywhere, including in Europe. He traveled extensively to the major musical capitals of Europe, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and more. He also maintained a full and lively correspondence with clergy, musical colleagues and intellectuals in many countries. His letters give us an opportunity to understand this brilliant musician who possessed remarkable features of charm, modesty, an acutely perceptive mind and an original wit.

The Letters of Komitas Vardapet was first published in Armenia in 2014, and now the English language world will have access to this important and unique volume.

The reader will have intimate access to the human side of Komitas. Within that towering musical figure, there is a regular man who jokes with his correspondents, laments the state of Armenian music corrupted by foreign influences and takes pride in his contribution to Armenian identity. The letters in the book explore Komitas’ relationship with the church and demonstrate how the man now considered a musical genius was once the subject of criticism by some of his contemporaries. There are recordings of Komitas’ voice available online that feature him singing some of his compositions. But The Letters of Komitas Vardapet gives readers access to the voice of the everyday human being who lived within that musical giant and provides insights into the psyche and spirit of this unforgettable figure of Armenian history.

This book contains 184 letters written by Komitas and 37 letters he received. It is the most complete collection to date, carefully edited. Each letter includes detailed background and notations for the reader.