ANC of MI supports Sevag Vartanian’s candidacy for the University of Michigan Board of Regents

NOVI, Mich. — The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan has decided to support Sevag Vartanian, who announced his candidacy for the University of Michigan Board of Regents in December of 2021.

Vartanian is a 1991 graduate of the University of Michigan, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Mathematics. Currently, he runs an asset management firm—Vartanian Capital Management—and works with clients from all over the country.

Vartanian says he is running for the University of Michigan Board of Regents because he wants to see more inclusion on-campus. He is striving for a leadership that takes responsibility and puts an end to the sexual assault scandal by treating victims with respect and dignity. He wants to see more fiscal discipline by re-examining investment options and lowering costs for students.

Vartanian was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. He has been an active member of the Michigan Armenian community for many years. He was a member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), where he met his wife Knar. He is also involved in the Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church community, where he served on the golf outing fundraising committee. His wife is also a Sunday School teacher. “As an Armenian, I saw how my parents came here as refugees and orphans with nothing on their back. It is an extremely honorable accomplishment as a son of an immigrant to have the opportunity to advance in high positions,” stated Vartanian.

ANC of Michigan chairwoman Dzovinar Hatsakordzian applauds Vartanian’s decision to run for the University of Michigan Board of Regents. “I commend Mr. Vartanian for taking this initiative. This is yet another testament to our community’s commitment to Michigan’s advancement. Armenians are an indispensable part of the fabric of Michigan, and they contribute greatly by putting their knowledge and expertise at Michiganders’ service. We wish Mr. Vartanian the best of luck.”