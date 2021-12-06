New Book: Wines of Armenia

The long-awaited book Wines of Armenia: A Comprehensive Guide to Armenian Wineries and Winemaking by S. Margosian has finally been published. It is the first and the most comprehensive guide about Armenian wineries and winemaking, providing great detail about Armenian grapes, wine regions and wineries.



Wine has always been an integral part of Armenian culture and heritage, even before Christianity and into ancient times. Grapes and wine are embedded into the core of Armenia’s national identity. Recent discoveries have shown us that the world’s first production of wine began 6,100 years ago in the Areni Cave in Armenia. With such a compelling history, deep traditions and a full heritage exist here in plenty. Yet, the world has limited knowledge about this richness.



This book aims to close this knowledge gap and share the beauty and culture with the world. “If we don’t embrace the Armenian history of wine and winemaking, we can’t fully comprehend and evaluate wines in general,” said Margosian, “There will always be a part missing, and this book aims to fill that gap.”

The book targets a broad audience including but not limited to history, travel and wine lovers all around the world. The 150-page book has been published in the English language and is available in electronic, paperback and hardcover formats on Amazon and at major bookstores in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. All three formats of the book can be accessed through the following link.



About the Author

Mr. Margosian is a renowned Italian sommelier and an international wine judge. He has been a contributing writer and editor for multiple American and international publications and has been a name behind defining the style of the wines. Mr. Margosian has been repeatedly invited to judge in different international wine competitions and is accredited as one of the top 250 wine professionals in the world. He has been a guest on radio in the United States and made television appearances across Europe. He has visited numerous wineries and vineyards across Europe, the United States and around the world.

Mr. Margosian has been the editor and chief consultant in Hidden Gems of America: Wineries & Vineyards, a bestseller publication about American wines on Amazon’s Top 100 Wine Bestseller list.