In Memory of Malcolm Kasparian, Jr.

Malcolm Kasparian, Jr. of Waltham passed away on November 29, 2021. Beloved son of the late Malcolm Sr. and Charlotte (Zarohian) Kasparian. Brother to the late Lucy (Kasparian) Aharonian. Uncle to Christine Aharonian and Gregory Aharonian.

Malcolm was born in Lynn and grew up in Saugus. After graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering, he received a PhD in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked as an engineer and eventually started his own company. In the 1970s, he also served as an elected city councilor in Waltham.

In his spare time, he tinkered with machinery and cars. Later in his life, Malcolm enjoyed swing dancing and tai chi.

Malcolm passed quietly in the loving care of Hospice House in Lincoln, leaving behind his niece and nephew and affectionate friends and neighbors who helped him through his illness.

Funeral services will be held at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Friday, December 3 at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer.