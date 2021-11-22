ANCA Eastern Region presents second annual Christmas Auction

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is pleased to announce its second annual Christmas Auction, set to take place online from November 23 to December 11. The auction will contain a selection of unique items that will make the perfect Christmas presents while supporting the advocacy work of the ANCA-ER.

The Christmas Auction provides an opportunity for all to support the ANCA-ER in its successful grassroots activism and tireless work for Hai Tahd initiatives by bidding on any of the numerous items on the auction block including Armenian and Artsakh apparel, handmade jewelry from Artsakh, drawings and paintings by the children of Artsakh, paintings, gift certificates and more.

With the support and generosity of the entire community, the ANCA-ER has been able to strengthen grassroots efforts across its 31 states. The incredible network of activists and their grassroots efforts have given the Armenian Cause a strong voice in the halls of government, from City Councils to Capitol Hill.

The need for advocacy efforts throughout the eastern region is especially important during these trying times. Funds raised will help sustain Hai Tahd initiatives throughout the eastern region. With the help and support of the Armenian-American community, the ANCA-ER has been able to support the many activists of the region who advocate for Artsakh and Armenia.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring our auction online once again this year, allowing our community to help us raise the critical funds needed to continue to advance our advocacy work,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund treasurer. “When we remove the barriers of physical location, we’re able to reach farther and wider and come together to support the region. If Covid has taught us anything, it’s that we can do our work effectively, we just have to do it differently.”