BOSTON, Mass. – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world drastically over the past few years, especially in the areas of healthcare and life sciences. It comes as no surprise that we, too, are shifting the way we approach healthcare. More and more, people are taking their health into their own hands through use of wearable technology and apps on their mobile device. Within the last year alone, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, worldwide end-user spending on wearable devices increased 18.1 percent from 2020. People are embracing technology for health and wellness more than ever.

From leading successful healthcare ventures to being a sought-after speaker on innovative concepts and trends, Harry Glorikian understands the revolutionary potential artificial intelligence and data can have on healthcare and life sciences. Leveraging his three decades of experience, Glorikian has advised some of the largest health corporations in the world, including Global 500 and Fortune 500 companies.

In his new book, The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer (Brick Tower Press, Oct. 2021), Glorikian shares life-altering observations on the effect digitalization and innovative technology has had on health. He outlines a roadmap to maximize readers’ personalized health and wellness, along with clearing the misconceptions people often have about health technology. Filled with practical tools and illustrative stories from experts, Glorikian’s mission is to help everyone reach their best self and educate readers on the effectiveness of revitalized technology.

“AI is transforming healthcare and changing how doctors can monitor, diagnose, and treat disease,” says Glorikian. “The Future You explores just how AI is improving healthcare on a personal level, and shares what everyday people need to know to navigate the new medical paradigm and improve your health in monumental ways— starting today.”

In The Future You, readers will learn:

The role technology and artificial intelligence have on bettering one’s health already, and what new technologies are to come in the future

What is the new healthcare business paradigm and how does it affect us as individuals

How AI data can be a powerful tool on your journey to reach optimum health and shape your best life

How to simplify healthcare scenarios such as doctor’s visits, managing your own health records, figuring out how to cope with chronic disease, broadening awareness about our specific genetic profile, and much more, through the use of technology

Harry Glorikian is a successful venture-builder, healthcare entrepreneur and author of The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer (Brick Tower Press, Oct. 2021). With over three decades of experience building prosperous ventures all over the world, Glorikian is well-known for his achievements in fundamental industries like healthcare, diagnostics, life sciences and the intersection of these industries. As co-founder of Scientia Advisors and general partner of Scientia Ventures, Glorikian has served some of the most innovative global technology and healthcare companies in the world, many of which are on the Global 500. As the host of The Harry Glorikian Show, Glorikian has been able to share his expertise and talk to key healthcare leaders and innovators about the evolving data-driven industry.

The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer is available on Amazon Kindle and Barnes and Noble.