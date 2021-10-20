Members of RI Congressional delegation meet with Parliamentarian Artur Khachatryan

PROVIDENCE, RI – Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) member Artur Khachatryan, who is also a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, met with Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline on Monday, October 11, 2021. The meeting took place at the Congressman’s home.

Khachatryan’s second meeting on Thursday, October 14, 2021 was with Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, who also serves as chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee. This meeting took place at the Senator’s office in Cranston.

Discussions were focused on Armenia’s current situation following the 2020 Artsakh War and the Azeri government’s aggression against Armenians, its seizing of Armenian territories, the ongoing human rights violations, and the treatment and return of Armenian prisoners of war. During the meetings, Khachatryan emphasized, “A democratic peace can be established only if justice prevails first. Azerbaijan’s war against Artsakh proves that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.”

These meetings were successful and provided an opportunity for questions and answers. The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island appreciates both Congressman Cicilline and Senator Reed for meeting with Mr. Khachatryan.