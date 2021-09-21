AYF chapters invite tri-state community to march, honor Armenian martyrs

NEW YORK, NY—The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush” and New Jersey “Arsen” chapters will be hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost during the 2020 Artsakh War.

On Saturday, Armenian Americans from the tri-state area will be marching from St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016) to Union Square Park to bring awareness to the innumerable violations of international and humanitarian law committed by both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The AYF chapters will also recognizing the 200+ Armenian POWs being illegally held in Baku, remembering the 5,000 fallen Armenian soldiers and condemning the continued aggression and illegal territorial claims by Azerbaijan against Armenia, specifically Syunik.

“After planning countless protests since July 2020, Armenians around the world are faced with yet another day in their calendars that reminds us justice has yet to be served. There is no doubt that the diasporan youth will keep advocating, marching and calling on our representatives until our POWs are returned home,” said AYF “Moush” Chapter chair Talene Sagherian.

More information can be found on Facebook where participants can also register for the event.

Donations will also be collected to benefit our fallen soldiers and their families.