ANC of Michigan activist Karyn Chopjian kicks off Novi City Council campaign

NORTHVILLE, Mich.—ANC of Michigan activist Karyn Chopjian announced her campaign for Novi City Council at her first fundraiser on Thursday night at Meadowbrook Country Club. A roomful of supporters welcomed Chopjian’s announcement and pledged to help her win.

The first-time candidate said her decision to run for office was inspired by recent political events and disputes in US politics. Chopjian added that she wants to help guide Novi into a brighter future, which includes a new community center being developed and built by the Armenian Community Center of Greater Detroit of which she is a member.

“I believe that being a successful businesswoman, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend qualifies me to be experienced enough to look out for your interests,” Chopjian told supporters. “It would be a pleasure to represent you and the City of Novi.”

Chopjian has served as a precinct delegate for several years and was a poll watcher in Detroit during the November 2020 presidential election. She is also a 20-year member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Detroit “Sybille” chapter and a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Azadamard” Gomidehoutiun.

The candidate touched on issues she will prioritize as a city council member, including public safety, sustainable economic development for jobs and a diverse tax base, road improvements and maintenance, continued support for senior services and parks and recreation, and maintaining “a small town feel in our neighborhoods.”

Armenian Community Center of Greater Detroit chairman Raffi Ourlian welcomed Chopjian’s candidacy, which he said would enhance the voice of metro Detroit’s Armenian-American community and help it contribute to Novi’s continued growth and success.

“It’s great to see our members being active in politics, and I hope many others follow in Karyn’s footsteps,” said Ourlian. “She’s going to do a great job, and we’re excited that she’s running in Novi, which is our future home for the ACC.”

The ANC of Michigan has pledged to support Chopjian’s candidacy and will assist in door-knocking and voter outreach efforts as the November 2 Election Day approaches.

“ANC of Michigan is happy to support Karyn Chopjian for Novi City Council,” said ANC of Michigan Chair Dzovinar Hatzakordzian. “Karyn is an active community member who has lived in Novi for many years. She will be a great asset to the City of Novi with her experience and dedication to her community. We wish Karyn the best of luck in the upcoming election and ask Armenian-American community members in Novi to vote for her on November 2.”