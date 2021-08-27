St. Illuminator’s donates to Bird’s Nest Orphanage, Zarehian Theological Seminary, families in Lebanon

On Thursday, July 29, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia, received Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, pastor of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral at his summer residence at the monastery of the Holy Virgin in Bikfaya, Lebanon. On behalf of St. Illuminator’s and with the blessing of Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy, Der Mesrob presented Vehapar with a $10,000 donation to the Bird’s Nest Armenian Orphanage and a $5,000 donation to the Zarehian Armenian Theological Seminary of the Catholicosate of Cilicia, in the loving memory of Archpriest Moushegh Der Kaloustian. The generous gifts were made possible by Der Mousegh’s family and the support of parishioners.

Der Moushegh was a beloved figure of the Eastern Prelacy. He began his service to the Prelacy in 1959. He was the pastor of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral for 30 years until his retirement in 1996. Afterward, he continued to serve the Eastern Prelacy as an outreach priest including an additional seven years of service as pastor of St. Illuminator’s. Der Moushegh also led St. Hagop Armenian Church in Racine, Wisconsin and Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Der Moushegh was a personality. Ever gregarious and witty, he was a magnetic force to all, young and old, Armenian and non-Armenian alike. Children in the neighborhood along 27th Street affectionately called him “Father Mike.” Der Moushegh took his last breath on May 24, 2019. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.

Der Mesrob also presented Vehapar with a donation of $10,000 on behalf of St. Illuminator’s and with the blessing of Anoushavan Srpazan to aid needy families in Lebanon.