It must always be about the people, not the politicians

For many of us in the diaspora, our relationship with Armenia has been limited to popular sites or political personalities. We can identify with terms like “Etchmiadzin” or “Khor Virap” and with names such as Pashinyan or Sargsyan. Our somewhat aloof relationship is defined by our perceptions of what we read or hear of these popular phases. It is truly amazing how we draw opinions from such a narrow scope of information. The digital age has offered a partial solution with many internet-based news sources from a variety of perspectives, but you still need to invest the time to work through the maze of disinformation. For someone from the diaspora, what should be the source of our perception of Armenia and Artsakh? Is it enough to simply gain an appreciation of our vast historical treasures? Should we build our relationship based on a cursory knowledge of key politicians and the political environment? I don’t think so. A homeland and its citizens complete our identity as Armenians. At the end of the day, Armenia’s greatest asset is its people.

I first began to truly understand the essence of our heroes in Artsakh and the border villages of Armenia back in 2011 during a visit to Stepanakert. Our family was touring a museum on the history of Artsakh, and we were led by a dynamic young woman. This was no ordinary job for her. She considered it her sacred responsibility to convey the depth of Armenian presence in Artsakh for the last several thousand years. The current conflict that had resulted in the liberation of significant portions of this historic province was an important part of the museum, but it was only one of several sections. The point being that Artsakh has always been Armenian and as far as she was concerned always will be. She was a combination tour guide, historian, patriot and activist. She was in her early twenties and was a child during the liberation war, but knew only one direction…forward. This young patriot was representative of a new generation who had tasted the sweetness of freedom as it had become part of their soul.

We have had the honor to meet many others whose roots seemed endless in their depth. They were irreversibly tied to the land and considered it their purpose. We met farmers, lawyers, entrepreneurs and teachers who felt the same way. Old, young, male or female…no difference. Less than 10 years later, this “commitment” was once again tested. Their land was invaded by a barbaric alliance bent on destruction. Thousands were forced to leave for Armenia proper as their homes were destroyed, livelihoods vanquished and in many cases their land was lost. Consistent with the resiliency that has characterized these beautiful people for centuries, just as thousands evacuated…thousands returned to their eternal Artsakh. Without this type of toughness, there would be no Armenian Artsakh today. When we talk about an Artsakh cause or righting the injustices, we must honor these common citizens. There is no Artsakh without its people, and their people possess a rare quality that sustains the Armenian presence. We should be inspired to action by their commitment.

Last week, I read one of the multitude of columns devoted to the political prospects in Artsakh. What differentiated this column was the commentary from a prominent government official. His focus was on the probability of the Azeri campaign of terror, psychological warfare and intimidation succeeding in depopulating the Armenian regions. He said something that caught my attention. He stated that the people of Artsakh do not consider their existence to be normal living, but rather a “mission.” I immediately thought about that young woman in 2011 who articulated a similar view. These people consider their lives to be a chapter in Armenian history in Artsakh. They know their history, and they understand what is at stake. They consider it their time to sustain our presence just as the previous generations did. One young person told me in Artsakh that if his grandparents could sustain our heritage during 70 years of Azeri oppression, the least we can do is to maintain their sacrifices.

But their vision is bigger. They are educated in the digital age, and they consider it their responsibility to apply their skills to the greater “mission.” We all need to think seriously about that when we offer an opinion about Artsakh or consider getting involved. It is not about the politicians or the rhetoric being displayed. It is all about those thousands of selfless patriots who go about their daily lives to sustain the dream of free soil. They are the core of our purpose and should always be the answer to why we do what we do.

Unfortunately, we spend too much time on the corruption and inept politicians of Armenia. My belief is that once you see the beauty of the common citizens, especially those on border villages, you gain a new and permanent filter. We should all be concerned that Armenia has strong leadership, but let’s not obsess over it. Washington has been declared dysfunctional for years by many of all political persuasions, yet our core beliefs remain intact because we continue to believe that “the people” are what is important. Why should the barometer be any different for Armenia? The more people I meet in Ararat, Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Tavush Marz, the greater my resolve for doing our small part. Why? Because those people in the border villages have the hearts of lions and the determination to match it. Imagine living in a village where barbaric enemies shoot indiscriminately across the border at civilians, military and infrastructure in an attempt to destroy your life or lifestyle. Their evil intent is to intimidate enough of the citizens to destroy the economic viability of that area or force people to leave for personal safety. Yet these people endure. Along the southern border with Nakhichevan (stolen Armenian land) and Tavush where locals have experienced harassment for decades, our heroes hold it together miraculously. Again, without this commitment, our borders would be more porous and essentially buffer zones. Without a border population, our borders would be lost. This is a formula for a national security disaster. They understand this and act accordingly. Do we? Thank God for groups such as Paros, Tufenkian, COAF, AGBU, ARS, ACAA and countless others who work with these brave and humble compatriots to establish viable economies, sound educational systems and housing. It’s actually quite simple. These people enable border viability. Their needs to stay are no different than yours—employment, education and security. That is why defending the borders is not simply a national security challenge or a political matter. It is a humanitarian challenge. It is about people and their lives. We will only understand this when we meet some of these people, and you will only meet them when you go beyond remote donations (a good first step) and traditional tourism.

The events of the last year, both the pandemic and the tragic war, have given many of us in the diaspora an inordinate amount of time to consider the future and our role in that journey. Unfortunately, most of that thinking has been filled with sadness, anger and fear from the outcome of the war and instability of the government. Moments of adversity always offer us a silver lining if we choose to search for it. It is time for us to realign our thinking with Armenia and connect with the pillars of the nation. We all are dealing with the turbulence caused by the war, economic impact and national security concerns. Too much of our media coverage is focused on bombastic comments and the retaliatory mentality of many of the politicians. Spending time with people in the villages or the many fine people in Yerevan, I honestly filter out the negativity and see Armenia for what it is—a place of warm and incredibly resilient people who simply want an opportunity to live a reasonable quality of life. No more or less than anyone else.

Armenia is not simply about our history and the vestiges left behind. We can use them to learn, share and preserve, but Armenia is about its people. They are the key for those of us in the diaspora to truly establish a sustainable relationship. Most of us outside of Armenia live a comfortable life. We have been fortunate and have worked hard over the decades to reach a point where we are successful and can utilize that success to give back. When we go to Armenia and see what these people have done without the material wealth we sometimes take for granted, it is inspiring. Once we understand why the people of Artsakh returned in November and December by the thousands after their homes were destroyed or confiscated, we will know how to help and feel fulfilled. I pray that PM Pashinyan and his government understand this, because that’s what this is all about. It is not about political parties, alliances or former oligarchs. It is about the 95-percent plus common citizens whose presence makes it a country. It is for their children and those not yet born. It must be the reason why we engage. The non-profits, NGOs and the hundreds of nameless volunteers understand that. They see the faces in Tavush, Martakert and Syunik. They respect their determination and know that without their commitment, we have very little to talk about. This is what we must focus on for education, for inspiration and for action. Position yourself under the radar and find your niche with the people. You will find sustainable joy.