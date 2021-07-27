Hamazkayin to host virtual ArtLinks

The 2021 Hamazkayin ArtLinks program will take place virtually on July 31 and Aug. 1 and will feature discussions with Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer Alexander Dinelaris, professors Dr. Lori Khatchadourian, Dr. Tamar Kabakian-Khasholian, Dr. Kim Hekimian and scholar Dr. Vazken Khatchig Davidian. Program director Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will serve as moderator.

The program (via Zoom) is free and open to university students and young professionals. Participants can attend any and all of the sessions. Click here to register.

The program is as follows:

Saturday, July 31, 2021

12:00-1:00 pm – Dr. Vazken Khatchig Davidian; “Visualising the Hayasdantsi Bantoukhd: The Constantinople Realists and the Representation of the Migrant Worker from Ottoman Armenia as Agent for Social Reform.”

Dr. Vazken Khatchig Davidian is Calouste Gulbenkian Post-Doctoral Fellow at the Oriental Institute, University of Oxford. He defended his doctoral thesis in art history – entitled “The Figure of the Bantoukhd Hamal of Constantinople: Late Nineteenth Century Representations of Migrant Workers from Ottoman Armenia” – at Birkbeck College, University of London in 2019. He is currently working on several projects, including two monographs.

1:30-2:30 pm – Dr. Kim Hekimian and Dr. Tamar-Kabakian-Khasholian; Discussion on COVID-19 in Armenia and beyond.

Kim Hekimian, PhD, is Assistant Professor of Nutrition (in Pediatrics and the Institute of Human Nutrition) at Columbia University. She teaches public health nutrition, survey research, qualitative methods, and research methods. She is also the Associate Director of Education for the Program for Global and Population Health at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and was recently the Associate Director of the Medical Nutrition Program for Health Professionals at the IHN.

Tamar Kabakian-Khasholian, MPH, PhD, is an associate professor at the Department of Health Promotion and Community Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Health in Epidemiology and Biostatistics from the American University of Beirut and a PhD in Maternal Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Her research focuses on maternal and reproductive health. She aims to find ways to improve maternal health outcomes through interventions that advance quality of care and enhance a positive and respectful childbirth experience. She also works on health communication and health literacy. She serves as a consultant for local and regional governmental and international agencies for maternal health and health communication issues. She teaches health communication, implementation research, maternal health and research design in the graduate Public Health program and the undergraduate Health Communication program at the American University of Beirut.

Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

12:00-1:00pm – A conversation with Alexander Dineralis moderated by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian.

Screenwriter and producer Alexander Dinelaris won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film “Birdman” in 2015. Dinelaris also wrote the book for the Broadway musical “On Your Feet” about the life and career of Gloria Estefan. For this, he was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical. In 2019, he formed his New York-based production company Lexicon and announced that its first feature film will be an adaptation of the Broadway musical Jekyll & Hyde, which Dinelaris will adapt into a screenplay and produce. That same year, he filmed the short film In This, Our Time, which he wrote and directed.

1:30-2:30 pm – Dr. Lori Khatchadourian; “Satellite Technology and Armenian Cultural Heritage: The Caucasus Heritage Watch Project.”

Lori Khatchadourian is associate professor of Near Eastern Studies at Cornell University. With a PhD in Classical Art & Archaeology from the University of Michigan (2008) and an MSc in Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics from the London School of Economics (1998), Khatchadourian’s research traverses the ancient and modern periods to grapple with the relationship between imperialism and materiality. The focus of her archaeological and anthropological research is the ancient and post-Soviet Caucasus, building on an earlier career in international political development in post-socialist Eurasia. She is author of Imperial Matter: Ancient Persia and the Archaeology of Empires (2016), co-editor of Fitful Histories and Unruly Publics: Rethinking Temporality and Community in Eurasian Archaeology (2017), and author of numerous articles on the archaeology of Armenia, the Caucasus, Anatolia, and Persia. Khatchadourian’s current book project is a multidisciplinary study of the ruins of modernity in Armenia. She is also a co-founder of Caucasus Heritage Watch, and interested in the use of earth observation technologies to monitor and document endangered and damaged cultural heritage.

For more information about Hamazkayin Artlinks, go to ArtLinks – by Hamazkayin (hamazkayinartlinks.org). For questions, write to [email protected] or program director Khatchig Mouradian at [email protected].