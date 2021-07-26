Armenian community of Detroit celebrates Khanasor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

DETROIT, Mich. — On Sunday, July 25 the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Azadamard Gomideh had requiem services for the fedayees and heroes of the Lisbon 5 and Khanasor Expedition at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Following the church services, the community celebrated the Khanasor Expedition with a picnic and music on the grounds of the Armenian Community Center.

The event was originally planned for Saturday evening, but due to severe thunderstorms, lightning and flooding in the area, the event was postponed to Sunday afternoon immediately following church services.

On Sunday morning, ARF ungers and hamageers arrived at the picnic area to prepare for the celebration, only to find significant damage to the tent and the area by the storm. Filled with the spirit of Khanasor Expedition fedayees they resolved to work, cleaned debris, put the tent back up and got ready to welcome the community.

ARF member Toros Bardakjian opened the event with welcoming remarks on behalf of the Gomideh and invited Der Hrant Keverkian to bless the food. ARF members Hrant Gulian and Shant Massoyan filled the air with Armenian folk, national and patriotic songs.

Bardakjian also shared a presentation on the Khanasor Expedition and the aftermath of this victory. At the end of his presentation, he invited the youth to join the collaborative efforts of the ARF’s family of organizations to help make a difference. “We have a strong Armenian community in Detroit, and we need all hands on deck,” urged Bardakjian, who also took the opportunity to discuss his personal experiences as a member of the political organization. “My time as an ARF member has been a rewarding, inspiring and motivating experience,” he began. “Hai Tahd is in my blood, and I know it’s in yours too.” He closed his remarks by thanking attendees for their support and engagement in the community.

After a long absence without community events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reinvigorating to see families come together to celebrate an important event in our history, spend time together and teach their kids the importance of community involvement.