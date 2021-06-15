Casting Call for ‘Carnivore’

Job name: CARNIVORE

Project type: Short film

Audition dates: Pre-read will be done as soon as possible via self tapes

Director session: Zoom session ASAP

Rehearsal: July 12 and/or 13th, 2021 (one day)

Shoot date: July 14-18, 2021 (five day shoot)

Shoot location: Los Angeles, California

About

CARNIVORE is a coming of age story about DAVO, an Armenian-American. The film explores the meaning of masculinity and sheds light on traditions passed down.

Submission instructions

Talent must be authentically of Armenian descent and speak fluent Armenian.

Talent based in Los Angeles, California are preferred, but open to candidates anywhere in the US.

If cast, minors must obtain a California work permit and Coogan account.

Seeking

[DAVO]. Male. 12-15 to play 13. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Should be comfortable with improv. Prefer a scrawny physique but not a requirement. Davo is a man-in-the-making whose compass is still without direction. Plays by the rules. His parents are Armen and Mariam. LEAD.

*Should be comfortable smoking fake cigarettes.

*Must be able to swim

[GOR]. Male. 16-18 to play 15. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Must have a driver’s license. Should be comfortable with improv. Gor is Mrdo’s son and Davo’s cousin. Rough around the edges and a little pampered. Can be a bit of a show off at times. SUPPORTING.

*Must be able to swim

[MILENA]. Female. 13-17 to play 15. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern or Western Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Milena is free-spirited and has early teen angst. She’s a family friend of Davo and Gor. SUPPORTING.

*Should be comfortable smoking fake cigarettes.

*Must be able to swim

[MARIAM]. Female. 40s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Worked as an engineer, and is now a tutor. She could have either a quiet strength, or come across as indestructible. She is Davo’s mother and Armen’s wife. SUPPORTING.

[ARMEN]. Male. 50s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Should be comfortable with improv. A civil and reserved man who works as a mechanic. The outlier in the family. Armen is Davo’s dad and Mariam’s husband. SUPPORTING.

[MRDO]. Male. 40s. Seeking native Armenian speakers who are fluent in Eastern Armenian. Must be authentically of Armenian descent. Should be comfortable with improv. Mrdo is the head of the household and owns it. A wild animal and chess grandmaster at the same time.

Usually sports a tracksuit and Gucci sunglasses, which no one knows how he can afford. SUPPORTING.

Important Dates

June: Accepting submissions and video auditions

End of June/early July: callbacks via Zoom with the director.

*PAID opportunity if cast.

*Production will provide travel/accommodations if talent cast is not based in Los Angeles, CA. All COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed. A COVID-19 Compliance officer will be on set.

How to Submit

Please complete online application form.

*The information you provide to casting will remain confidential.