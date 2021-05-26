A Special Visit to the Armenian Sisters Academy

May 26, 2021 at 10:53 am Community News 0
Ms. Azadouhi Zarukian and Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian visit Armenian Sisters Academy, May 2021

RADNOR, Penn.—The Armenian Sisters Academy recently enjoyed a special visit from Ms. Azadouhi Zarukian and Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, pastor of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral in New York City. 

The Armenian church and schools have a very special place in Zarukian’s heart. As a child, she and siblings attended an Armenian school in Istanbul run by the Mekhitarist Fathers. Zarukian ultimately made it her lifelong mission to provide support and assistance to Armenian church schools in memory of her parents and siblings. 

Armenian Sisters Academy principal Sister Emma Moussayan joined faculty and students in welcoming the guests on May 10. The children participated in a beautiful program with Armenian songs, recitations and dances dedicated to Mother’s Day. Afterwards, Zarukian presented a gift of $2,000 to the Academy on behalf of St. Illuminator’s Zarukian Fund. 

Ms. Azadouhi Zarukian visits Armenian Sisters Academy, May 2021

  

 

 

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*