A Special Visit to the Armenian Sisters Academy

RADNOR, Penn.—The Armenian Sisters Academy recently enjoyed a special visit from Ms. Azadouhi Zarukian and Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, pastor of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral in New York City.

The Armenian church and schools have a very special place in Zarukian’s heart. As a child, she and siblings attended an Armenian school in Istanbul run by the Mekhitarist Fathers. Zarukian ultimately made it her lifelong mission to provide support and assistance to Armenian church schools in memory of her parents and siblings.

Armenian Sisters Academy principal Sister Emma Moussayan joined faculty and students in welcoming the guests on May 10. The children participated in a beautiful program with Armenian songs, recitations and dances dedicated to Mother’s Day. Afterwards, Zarukian presented a gift of $2,000 to the Academy on behalf of St. Illuminator’s Zarukian Fund.