The EVN Wine Academy: The time is now for wine education

For over two decades, the modern wine industry in Armenia has been thriving despite the challenges the country has had to address. This has resulted in a significant increase in employment opportunities in the wine industry.

As the country reopens and summer approaches, wine sales and tourism have begun to see the benefits. From cozy bars and restaurants to large wineries, wine professionals are in high demand in Armenia. The sector is in dire need of new entrants who can bring successful, creative approaches to the industry.

With an education legacy worth celebrating, the EVN Wine Academy in collaboration with Geisenheim University, Germany has developed the Enology and Wine Business Certificate Program, promoting wine industry development in Armenia.

This program aims to fill the gap between wine producers and science in Armenia. The curriculum offers a specialized concentration in winemaking and the wine industry, as well as rigorous on-the-job preparation, preparing young professionals for the job market.

The program incorporates an interactive 18-month curriculum in the English language. It features professional internships at wineries, study trips and workshops. Classes at EVN Wine Academy are conducted two to four times a week in the evenings. Fall internships last four weeks when companies are busy with harvesting.

The program includes the following main modules:

Introduction to Enology

Introduction to Wine Chemistry

Viticulture

Wine Chemistry

Wine Microbiology

Wine Sensory Evaluation

Wine Production

Wine Business

Winery Sanitation

Winery Management

Winery Equipment

Wine Marketing

Wine Tourism

Industry Internship (Four weeks)

The EVN Wine Academy has created and introduced an online curriculum that uses special videoconferencing technologies to simulate a real-world classroom environment. Local and international students can enroll remotely from anywhere on the globe thanks to this technology.

Students who complete the in-class program receive a diploma from the EVN Wine Academy and Geisenheim University upon graduation. A certificate is issued to online students.