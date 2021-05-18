Creative Armenia announces 18 Spark Grants

Creative Armenia is proud to announce the recipients of a new wave of Spark Grants — strategic funds awarded to creative projects that are powerful, practical and impactful. The announcement came on the first day of Creative Armenia Week—a digital summit on the state of art featuring Serj Tankian, Eric Bogosian and a slate of of cultural icons and rising stars.

“The 18 recipients of these Spark Grants are the very best Armenian culture has to offer,” said Garin Hovannisian, founder of Creative Armenia. “We are proud to support these creators as they bring their visions and imaginations to the global stage.”

The 2021 Spark Grants recipients are:

Ani Tatintsyan for her documentary on the women warriors of Artsakh.

Suren Tadevosyan for his X-Ray Yerevan photo series exploring the secret life behind Yerevan’s walls, doors and infrastructure.

Ophelia Harutyunyan for her film It Takes a Village depicting the lives of women living in an Armenian village without men.

Vrej Kassouny for his short animation film Trenched on the Artsakh War.

Areg Balayan for his photo series on the city of Shushi.

Nyree Abrahamian for her poetry chapbook Aftermath in which each poem delves into one aspect of uncertainty of war and its aftermath.

Brian Postalian for his theatrical performance New Societies, drawing together a strategic board game and a theatrical narrative.

Alexandr Iradyan for his multimedia musical performance Grounded.

Sevana Tchakerian for launching her musical band JINJ in collaboration with Gor Tadevosyan and blending urban beats with Armenian folk melodies.

Vahagn Khachatryan for his film Exchange, uncovering the stories of displacement during the Artsakh War.

Davit Nersisyan for his photo series revealing the colors of life for people with blindness.

Armen Hovsepyan for his journey of finding and documenting the old Armenian musical heritage.

Anahit Ghazaryan for presenting the life and work of the visionary Armenian photographer Maryam Shahinyan.

Tigran Nersisian for his documentary film about the vibrant life and cultural heritage of his native city Ashtarak.

Yeva Muradyan for her photo series about the suburbs of Yerevan, depicting the urban scenery filled with myth and life.

Andranik Berberian for the cutting-edge musical ventures of his band Samuum.

Lara Sarkissian and Levon Kafafian for the telling of the Armenian story through sound and weaving, set in a parallel reality.