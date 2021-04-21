We Armenians the genocided populace feel no longer the same

I’m no longer the same

My Psyche …physique is changed

Lost its power… its handsomeness

I’m no longer the same

After we lost so many sons …

After we lost our ancient lands …

I’m no longer the same

How can I be the same …?

I ask myself and my dear friends …

How can I be and feel the same…!

How can I stay the same

How can I treat my depressed dendrites…?

How can I smile from my inner hearty caves…?

How can I sleep happily without headaches…?

How can I dream and dance with my friends…?

Dreaming What… hoping for what…?

Dreaming my invaded lands …!

Antaib, Erzroum, Zaytoon, Sasun, Mush, Dikranagerd, Van…

and the recent one, Artsakh…?

Artsakh … The ancient name before Christ …

Not “Nagorno” … a Russian forced name

Neither “Karabakh” …Tataric invaded name

Dreaming what… lacrimating* till when … Chanting what?

Dreaming about our lost

Young Handsome Brave Innocent Sons

Who wanted only to protect their lands…?

We lost a clever generation …

Like we lost during the genocide

How can we bring them back

In which way…from which ground…?

No one arrived to help us …

No one cared

We were alone in this life

Still breathing alone on this Earth …

Shocking and shocked more

With closed eyes to see our youth fleshes… ‘holocausted’**

By whom?… By holocausted populace (the holocausters)…

Thru selling drones earning undignified blood-filled shekels…

Yes and ‘Mais’***…

We are called Armenians,

As our darling poet, Sevak said

We can never change our genes…our honest DNAs

We are born to care, serve and save humanity

of many faiths and many colors…from their pains…

Let us forget for some time our unreplaceable losses

We must face once again

For the sake of our arriving cohorts

Enchanting smiles on their faces…

Empowering them with our ancient brave history…

We must collect our left power

To feel brave, To Invent, To Create

And fight this ‘Unjust Life’

Which has no mercy on anyone…

We must never pray to any sun

Asking help by prayers…!

And how… how can any faith save us?

Prayers will evaporate like dew…

Prayers never saved us …

From wars … from viruses…

And will never save…

Yes… Will never save…!

*Lacrimating: Medical word for weeping.

**Holocaust: Holocausted: Holocausting: Holocausters (A new word created in my poetic dictionary: Glossary of Terms (neologisms)

***Mais: a French word for ‘but.’ For me, the English word ‘but’ is never a poetic word, sounds sharp, never soft.