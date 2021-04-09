Virtual Panel: How Impunity for Past Crimes of Genocide Can Magnify Modern Day Violence Internationally

The Zoryan Institute is pleased to announce a very timely and important upcoming panel taking place Saturday, April 17 12 to 3pm EST via Zoom, with authors from the Institute’s latest publication, Collective and State Violence in Turkey: The Construction of a National Identity from Empire to Nation-State.

Viewed through the lens of international politics, this panel will raise questions about Turkey’s historic influence on the European Powers and their acceptance of Turkey’s domestic gross violations of human rights and mass killings of groups such as Alevis, Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Jews, Kurds and Yazidis.

This panel will also demonstrate how impunity for past crimes and political expediency by the international community has allowed Turkey to repeat these patterns of violence dating all the way back to the 1830s, including the Armenian Genocide of 1915, to Turkey’s latest involvement in the Artsakh war against Armenians.

We invite you to register for this panel, after which you will automatically be sent a 15-percent discount code to purchase a copy of Collective and State Violence in Turkey.

The Zoryan Institute is a non-profit organization that serves the cause of scholarship and public awareness relating to issues of universal human rights, genocide, and diaspora-homeland relations. This is done through the systematic continued efforts of scholars and specialists using a comparative and multidisciplinary approach and in accordance with the highest academic standards.