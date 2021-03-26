Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of RI to commemorate 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

PROVIDENCE, RI—On Sunday, April 25, the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee will be commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. A service in remembrance of the Holy Martyrs will be held at North Burial Ground in Providence at 12:30 p.m. Clergy and deacons from Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church and the Armenian Evangelical Church will be participating.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the service will be held virtually as the cemetery has banned large gatherings.

The service will be lived streamed on social media. (Facebook: Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, YouTube: Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church)

The Armenian community of Rhode Island, as well as all Armenians around the world, are invited to join in honoring the Holy Martyrs and survivors of the Armenian Genocide on its 106th anniversary commemoration.