Dr. Khatchig Mouradian to discuss concentration camps at Colgate University event

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will be giving a virtual talk titled “Concentration Camps during the Armenian Genocide: A Comparative Perspective” at Colgate University on April 1, 4:30pm EST.

Co-sponsored by the university’s English Department, History Department, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies Program, and Peace and Conflict Studies Program, the lecture will offer a social history of concentration camps in Ottoman Syria during World War I, providing an overview of the structure, administration, life, death and resistance in concentration camps based on Armenian accounts, Ottoman archives and western diplomatic records.

Registration is required.

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University. He is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918. In 2021, Mouradian was appointed the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist in the African and Middle Eastern Division (Near East Section) at the Library of Congress. Mouradian is the co-editor of a forthcoming book on late-Ottoman history, and the editor of the peer-reviewed journal The Armenian Review.