In Memory of Sahag Dakesian

Sahag Robert Dakesian of Hudson, MA, passed away on February 27, 2021, at the age of 96. He was a senior scientist/engineer for 40 years at major electronic companies in the Boston area including Sylvania, Honeywell and Raytheon. Sahag was a charter member of NAASR, having joined in 1955, and remained a member continuously for the rest of his life. In 2020, he was recognized for his 65 years of membership.

Dakesian served on the NAASR Board of Directors (1962-69) and on its executive committee, taking an active role in the organization’s work during important years of growth for NAASR and for Armenian Studies in the US. He was especially proud of his role as an organizer of the pioneering NAASR 1967 trip to historic Armenia, which, unfortunately, he was unable to join due to a family illness. He credited his participation in NAASR with strengthening his knowledge and appreciation of his Armenian heritage.

Sahag Dakesian was born on July 6, 1924, in Roxbury, MA to Rupen and Nuvart (Harpootlian) Dakesian. His parents were born in Ottoman Armenia and were survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

In 1961, he married Margaret Mugurdichian from Providence, RI, and remained there until 1969. Eventually, he and Margaret relocated to Sudbury, MA, where they resided for 41 years until 2010, after which they moved to Hudson.

Dakesian is survived by his wife Margaret, sister Lucille Diranian, sister-in-law Bertha Mugurdichian, his nephews and nieces: Richard Diranian and his wife Karen; Nancy Paloian and her husband Michael; Kenneth Diranian; Deborah Davenport and her husband Jim; and Ann Morgan. He also leaves behind his grand-nieces and grand-nephews: Alexa, Melissa and Lindsey Diranian; Andrea and Adam Paloian; Jessie, Christopher and his wife Lindsay, Michael and his wife Franchesca, and Andrew and his wife Yunji Davenport; and great-great-nephew and great-great-niece Arlo Davenport and Edith Davenport.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators, 38 Franklin Street, Framingham, MA 01702.