AYF Internship in Armenia seeking applicants

The Armenian Youth Federation, Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is now accepting applications for the 2021 AYF Internship in Armenia. The program will tentatively take place from June 11th through August 13th.

The AYF Internship in Armenia program started in 1992 to encourage Diasporan Armenians to visit and volunteer in Armenia. The AYF has since sent over 180 participants and organized internships with Armenia’s universities, hospitals, clinics, health care and support centers, as well as its engineering and technology companies. The AYF Internship in Armenia program turns the homeland into a reality by exposing young Armenians to the people and culture of present day Armenia.

The program seeks motivated people who are willing to devote their summer to volunteer in Armenia. The Diaspora serves as a valuable resource in the growth and stability of Armenia, and as an intern, you can contribute to Armenia’s progress. Volunteers are placed in government agencies, private companies and NGOs relating to their career/interests. Internships are available in almost every field. During the week, interns report to their assigned internship. On the weekends, interns embark on tours outside of Yerevan, including overnight trips to Artsakh and Javakhk. Interns will also be given opportunities to attend weekly lecture series, cultural events and any other activities of interest. All applicants must be between 18 and 28 years of age with a valid passport. AYF membership is not necessary.

The application deadline is April 1st.

If you are interested in a two month summer internship program in Yerevan where you will climb the mountains and hills of Armenia, swim in the waters of Lake Sevan, interact with the villagers of Datev and explore its historic churches, then don’t hesitate to apply to the 2021 AYF-YOARF Internship in Armenia program.

Please direct any questions to the 2021 Central Internship Council (internship@ayf.org).