‘Women of 1915’ to make Amazon streaming debut on International Women’s Day

COCONUT CREEK, Fla.– Armenoid Productions has announced that its 2016 multi-award-winning Women of 1915 feature-length documentary film is slated to stream on Amazon Video in observance of International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2021. This documentary reveals that it was women who were left behind to experience the worst kind of torture and the most heroic form of resilience during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. The film delineates the stories of these women, along with the lasting impact they had on the lives they saved and touched.

“We decided to stream the premiere of Women of 1915 on Amazon Video to coincide with International Women’s Day, because of the film’s universal appeal,” said four time Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker and director of Women of 1915 Bared Maronian.

“One of the women profiled in our film is Victoria Artinian who, having survived the Armenian Genocide and the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922, migrated to United States. From the ‘ashes’ of death and destruction in her homeland, she succeeded in overcoming these impossible traumatic events to live the American Dream. Amazingly, she also helped raise her daughter’s adopted son who, beginning in his 20s, set a path to literally change the world. Victoria Artinian was Steve Jobs’ adoptive grandmother,” explained Maronian.

Women of 1915 also combines facts and emotions to honor brave American and European women including volunteer Mary Louise Graffam, RoA ambassador to Japan Diana Apkar and Danish missionary Maria Jacobsen, who all dedicated their lives to rescue the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, while risking their own.

Women of 1915 was made possible by a principal partnership between Armenoid Productions, Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA and Ararat Eskijian Museum. ARS Canada, ARS of Western USA, AGBU and AGBU –Hye Geen also made considerable contributions to this project.

Screened in over 40 cities around the world, this documentary was officially selected by the Switzerland International Film Festival and has received Best Documentary Awards at the International Independent Film Awards, Aphrodite Film Awards, Docs Without Borders Film Festival and the Pomegranate Film Festival. In addition, the ARPA Film Festival’s most prestigious Armin T. Wegner Humanitarian Award honored Maronian.

The creative team behind Women of 1915 includes, Bardig Kouyoumdjian as the director of photography, C-rouge as the composer, and Hooshere as the performer. Original soundtrack is available at Spotify and Apple Music.

Maronian’s most recent production Bloodless: The Path to Democracy , a collaboration between Armenoid Productions and Cultural Impact Foundation, is currently gaining rave reviews at international film festivals. It documents Armenia’s 2018 peaceful revolution. Maronian’s earlier 2013 documentary Orphans of the Genocide, which examines the plight and survival efforts of the over 150,000 orphans of the Armenian Genocide, is currently available on Amazon Video.

For more information contact, bared.maronian@gmail.com