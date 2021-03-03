In Memory of Anita Terzian Titus

Anita Terzian Titus passed away from COVID-19 on January 20, 2021 at her home in Forest Hills, New York.

Terzian was an internationally renowned mezzo-soprano opera singer. She performed many leading roles with critical acclaim at the world’s most notable opera and concert houses including the Rome Opera, the Liceu in Barcelona, Lisbon’s São Carlos, the Hamburg State Opera, Brussels’ Opera Monnaie, Munich Opera (where she was a resident artist for many years), Covent Garden and Carnegie Hall among many others. Most notable was her appearance as Cenerentola at the Paris Opera House where she received a 20-minute standing ovation. She made her US debut in the title role of Carmen with the New York City Opera at the invitation of Beverly Sills. She performed with such noted conductors and opera singers as Mstislav Leopoldovich, Alain Lombard and Plácido Domingo. Among her recording credits are Siébel in the award-winning Prix du Disc recording of Gounod’s Faust with Montserrat Caballé and the title roles in both Händel’s Xerxes and Alessandro with the Warsaw Symphony Orchestra.

Terzian formally studied opera at the age of 15 under the direction of Jennie Tourell. Terzian was a graduate of Julliard School of Music where she earned her Bachelor of Music and Master of Science degrees and studied vocal technique and interpretation with Maria Callas.

Terzian was of Armenian heritage and was deeply devoted to Armenian causes and the Armenian church.

Terzian was predeceased by her parents, Seda Boudaghian and Arthur Terzian. She is survived by her brother Dr. Nelson Terzian of Key Largo, Florida; niece Jennifer Seda Goldstein of Coral Gables, Florida; grandnephew Alex Goldstein; and grandnieces Sydney and Emmy Goldstein and her beloved Westie, Astor Buck.