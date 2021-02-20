In Memory of Eveline Palandjian

Eveline Palandjian (née Hacopian) passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021 at the age of 88.

Born on April 9, 1932 in Iran, Eveline was the daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors. Her life’s winding narrative took her from Iran to Barcelona to New Jersey and finally to Delray Beach in 2000, where she would reside near her daughter’s family. Married to her adoring husband Gayzag for 62 years, Eveline was a devoted mother to their daughter and only child, Mary.

Throughout her life, Eveline was known to all around her as a happy, loving and caring woman. She always had a positive outlook, loved a good laugh and entertained her family with her sharp sense of humor. Fluent in five languages, she held a bachelors degree at a time when most women did not even go to college. She became a pharmacist in her father’s pharmacy in Tehran. She loved to cook beautiful meals for her family and enjoyed listening to all types of music—from classic to contemporary.

Eveline is predeceased by her husband Gayzag Palandjian; her parents Vartan and Juliette Hacopian; her brother Albert; and her beloved grandson Ivan. She is survived by her daughter Mary (Paul) Andonian, granddaughter Silvia (Jimmy) Prochazka and great-granddaughter Lucine.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a church service in Eveline’s memory will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorial donations to be sent to the ARS Sosseh Chapter of Florida, c/o Mary Andonian 950 Egret Circle, #5410, Delray Beach, FL, 33444.