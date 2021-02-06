In Memory of Nancy Diane Guzelian

Nancy Diane Guzelian of Brookline, Massachusetts passed away on February 2, 2021 at the age of 93. Devoted daughter of the late Mihran and Makrouhie (Tufenkjian) Guzelian. Loving sister of Vartkes Guzelian and his wife Audrey, Astor Guzelian and his wife Lucy. Cherished aunt of Michael Guzelian and his wife Susan; Gail Guzelian Iverson and her husband Ronald; Andrew Guzelian and his wife Alice; Edward Guzelian and his wife Madellaine; and Eric Guzelian and his wife Amy. Loving great aunt of Aram, Taline, Ani, Adrineh, Alina, Haig, Mark, Stepan and Peter.

Nancy was born in Somerville, Massachusetts. She grew up in Cambridge, Somerville and Roxbury before finally settling in Brookline. After high school, she went to Massachusetts School of Art where she received a Bachelor of Arts followed by a Master of Arts at Simmons College. She then earned a PhD at Penn State University. She was a dedicated home economics teacher in the Boston Public Schools for 35 years.

Nancy was very proud of her Armenian heritage and was committed to preserving Armenian values and traditions within her family and the community. She was involved in the Armenian community throughout her life at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown, MA where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Ladies Guild. Nancy was also an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation, a strong supporter of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, as well as Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown. A private burial will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St Stephen’s Armenian Church or St Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School.