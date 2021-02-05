In Memory of Yeprem and Anahid Kendirdjian

Anahid Kendirdjian

Born on March 25, 1938, Iskenderoun

Yeprem Kendirdjian

Born on December 11, 1929, Mousa Ler

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, relative and friend Anahid Kendirdjian, who passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Los Angeles.

And with great sorrow, we also announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, relative and friend Yeprem Kendirdjian, who passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Funeral services were held on February 4, 2021 at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

They are survived by their:

Daughter, Reba and Krikor Pilibosian and daughter, Lori Pilibosian (Detroit)

Granddaughter, Marina and Ishkhan Bozabalian and daughter, Lumina Meghri Bozabalian (Detroit)

Son, Vahe Kendirdjian and daughter, Serina Kendirdjian (Detroit)

Daughter, Betty and Antranik Makerian Son, Melkon Makerian (Los Angeles)

Granddaughter Talar and Roupen Minassian (Los Angeles)

Son, Razmig Kendirdjian and sons, Shant, Vartan, Sarkis and Armen Kendirdjian (Detroit)

Granddaughter, Alene and Hagop Hagopian and daughter, Juniper Hagopian (Los Angeles)

And the entire Kendirdjian Manoukian, Pilibosian, Makerian, Keurkezian, Makhoulian, Bozabalian, Minassian and Hagopian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mousa Ler Association of Detroit, to benefit the medical needs in Anjar, Lebanon. Donations by check should be made payable to Mousa Ler Association of Detroit. Memo: Yeprem & Anahid. Mail to: 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128.