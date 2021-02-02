ANCA Eastern Region reschedules 14th annual virtual gathering

WATERTOWN, Mass. – In response to the unprovoked Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks on Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) postponed its 14th annual ANCA-ER online gala this past October and recently rescheduled it for Thursday, February 25 at 8 pm EST. Viewers are invited to join the ANCA-ER’s Justice for Artsakh: A Virtual Gathering to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian cause.

Masters of Ceremonies Jon and Pete Najarian, co-founders and authors of Market Rebellion, Follow the Smart Money and often seen on CNBC will lead the region as it honors dedicated activists including ANCA Eastern Region’s Vahan Cardashian Award recipients Sarkis Agasarkisian (ANC of Georgia), Bearj Barsoumian (ANC of Tennessee) and Stephen Hagopian, Sr. (ANC of Granite City).

The region will also honor former Congressman Eliot Engel (NY-D-17) and Congressman Christopher Smith (NJ-R-4) with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Awards and Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian (D-40) with the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region One to Watch Award.

The region will also recognize the 2020 ANCA Eastern Region interns: Nairi Diratsouian, ANCA Eastern Region, Summer 2020 Internship Program; Garine Koushagjian, ANCA Eastern Region, Summer 2020 Internship Program; Aram Harumi, ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program, Summer 2020; Tatevik Khachatryan, ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship Program, Summer 2020 and ANCA Maral Melkonyan Fellowship Recipient; and Nicholas Krikorian, ANCA High School Internship Program, Summer 2020.

More information about the event including the announcement of the virtual platform that the event will be hosted on can be found on www.givergy.us/ANCAER

“Mark your calendars for Justice for Artsakh: A Virtual Gathering. We’re excited to be working with an outstanding virtual gala committee comprised of activists from Chicago, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC. We’re incredibly humbled by the support of our region’s activists and supporters and look forward to seeing you all at this year’s gathering, virtually that is,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Gala Co-Chair.

For more information about this year’s gala email ervirtual@anca.org