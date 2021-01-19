Creative Armenia and AGBU announce 2021 Fellows

Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) are delighted to announce the seven selected artists of the 2021 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships, which provide funding, mentorship, industry connections and promotion uniquely designed for career breakthrough.

The selected Fellows for the 2021 term are: writer Olivia Katrandjian (Luxembourg); bass player and composer Noah Garabedian (USA); curator Nairi Khatchadourian (Armenia); filmmaker and writer Emily Mkrtichian (USA); musician and composer Bei Ru (USA); media artist and landscape architect Aroussiak Gabrielian (USA); and illustrator and animator Arevik d’Or (Belgium).

“We are proud of these incredible artists,” remarked AGBU Central Board Member Ani Manoukian. “They represent the wide range and depth of creativity that Armenians have to offer the world.”

Alec Mouhibian, the founding VP of Creative Armenia noted, “These powerful creators are in the business of building a culture that lasts. It will certainly be a culture of resilience, innovation and infinite possibilities.”

As the 2021 Fellows step in, the 2020 Fellows—composer and musician Armen Bazarian; visual artist and curator Nvard Yerkanian; theatre director and dancer Tsolak Mlke-Galstyan; composer and conductor Alexandr Iradyan; composer and pianist Zela Margossian, and filmmaker Vahagn Khachatryan—continue in their roles as creative ambassadors for Armenia, leading and mentoring a new wave of artists.

Now in its historic third term, the Fellowships are a collaboration of Creative Armenia and AGBU, which entered into a strategic partnership in 2018. Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talents across the arts.

AGBU, a trusted non-profit organization across the diaspora for over a century, has opened many doors for talented Armenians through such offerings as university-level performing arts scholarships, summer internships and professional programs such as the Musical Armenia Program (MAP) and Sayat Nova International Composition Competition-all under the aegis of the AGBU Performing Arts Department (PAD) established in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in 2016.

Creative Armenia is a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops and champions innovative talents. Its founding advisory board includes Serj Tankian, Eric Esrailian, Arsinée Khanjian, Eric Bogosian, Carla Garapedian, Simon Abkarian and Michael Aram.

