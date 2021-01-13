I lived my days

smiling at the sun

abandoned to dreams

saving the salt of tears

to be shed some day into

the dark blue waters

of the salty Black Sea at

stormy nights where

my father sailed once —

a young sailor at the mercy

of wind and sail, mast

and wooden rudder —

abandoned totally

to Poseidon’s whims…

I wished to meet

my grim reaper standing

on the sands of a sunny

shore of that distant sea

and surrender my soul

to where and when I

came from a long –too long

a time ago – seemingly endless

now brief with vanishing

memory of dreams turning

into longings for peace…

I now stand at sunset

on the golden painted shores

in a rendering of a glittering sea

in the flames of my setting sun

while Venus rises from

the waters in all her naked

glory – extending her moist

guiding hand to lead me

safely to the divine abode

of a rendered eternity…