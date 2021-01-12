Applications open for Zarmanazan 2021

This program has three distinct and interconnected parts:

A program for 10 to 17-year-olds

A program for young adults from 18 to 24 years old

The youths and young adults have various activities adapted to their age group. These include visual arts and audio-visual workshops, crafts, music, theater and movement, creative writing, literary readings, outdoor games and nature walks.

All the activities are carried out in Armenian, in the presence of the talented and qualified facilitator team.

It should be noted that an intermediate level of Armenian is required for the young adult group. The number of spaces is limited.

A university section for teachers of Western Armenian

This is an intensive program for Diaspora-based educators, leading towards a diploma from the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), Paris. It includes theoretical instruction prepared by specialists, as well as guided practice training. The number of participants is limited to 15.

Zarmanazan is a place where children, young people, teachers and facilitators from around the Diaspora join together in a common project.

If the physical camp is cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, enrollments are valid for the online Zartsants 2.1 program which will take place at the same dates.

The “Zarmanazan” educational program was launched by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in 2017 as part of its Western Armenian revitalization initiatives. It is organized in partnership with L’association Mille et un Mondes (Lyon, France) and the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO, Paris, France).

The Zarmanazan summer program is certified by the French Ministry of Youth and Sports.