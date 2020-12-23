ANCA-WR Congratulates Alex Padilla

GLENDALE, Calif. — The ANCA Western Region extends its heartfelt congratulations to Secretary of State Alex Padilla on the occasion of his appointment to replace Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate. Even prior to becoming the youngest person and first Latino elected as President of the Los Angeles City Council in 2001, Secretary Padilla demonstrated his understanding of our community and a commitment to addressing the specific needs of California’s Armenian-American residents. Following seven years of service in the City Council, Padilla was elected to the California State Senate in 2006 and reelected in 2010. In 2014, the ANCA-WR endorsed his candidacy for the office of CA Secretary of State, where he has since served as the chief election officer for the state. Throughout his tenure of public service, for over two decades, Padilla always made himself and the resources of his offices accessible to the ANCA-WR and its constituency.