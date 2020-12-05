Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN to host “Mass Media in Genocide Prevention: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age”

On the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime and the International Human Rights Day, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN invites you to a virtual discussion “Mass Media in Genocide Prevention: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age” on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, at 2 p.m. (EST).

In 2015, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 69/323 designating the 9th of December as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of Genocide. Since then, events in observance of the International Day have been held annually to promote dialogue and awareness about the Genocide Convention, remembrance and prevention of atrocity crimes.

Despite continuous efforts of the international community to prevent genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, mass atrocities continue to persist, often preceded by a range of early warning signs. The role of mass media, in its various forms, is central to shaping public discourse around the risk of atrocity crimes and contributing to genocide prevention. The presence of a strong and representative civil society and a free and independent media can be crucial factors supporting timely intervention against and prevention of mass violence.

Whether print, broadcast or digital, various forms of media are vehicles of mass communication that can influence attitudes and actions. The United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech launched in 2019 seeks to address the spread of discriminatory messages, incitement to hostility or violence and various forms of hate speech and intolerance as precursors to atrocity crimes, while recognizing the challenges of the digital age and the new media.

Bridging human rights, communications, innovation and humanitarian agendas, the event will focus on the role of mass media in preventing and addressing atrocities and the crime of genocide. Panelists will examine the impact of mass media, in its traditional and new forms, in steering public discourse and compelling response, or, to the contrary, in contributing to passivity and inaction in the processes of atrocity crimes.

MASS MEDIA IN GENOCIDE PREVENTION: THE PROMISE AND PERIL OF THE DIGITAL AGE: Wednesday, 9 December 2020, at 2 p.m. (EST)

PROGRAM

Video message of H.E. Mr. Ara Aivazian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Opening remarks by H.E. Mr. Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN

Panelists:

Ms. Alice Wairimu Nderitu, Under-Secretary-General, Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide

Ms. Melissa Fleming, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications

Mr. David L. Phillips, Director, Peace-building and Rights Program, Institute for the Study of Human Rights, Columbia University

Ms. Sara E. Brown, Executive Director of the Center for Holocaust, Human Rights, and Genocide Education, USC Shoah Institute IWitness

Mr. Terry George, Award-winning film producer and director, works include The Promise, Hotel Rwanda, Reservation Road

Mr. Peter Balakian, Donald M. and Constance H. Rebar Professor of the Humanities at Colgate University, Pulitzer Prize winning poet

Mr. Simon Adams, Executive Director, Global Centre for Responsibility to Protect

Moderated by: Henry Theriault, President of International Association of Genocide Scholars; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Worcester State University

Interactive discussion

Also featuring award-winning pianist Karine Poghosyan

Watch on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84333256289

Live Webcast Coverage: http://webtv.un.org