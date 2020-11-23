NAASR raises over $314,000 for Armenia Fund

BELMONT, Mass.—The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) has raised $314,625 for the Armenia Fund to address the overwhelming need for humanitarian and educational relief in Artsakh and Armenia arising from the devastation of the all-out war launched against Artsakh on September 27, 2020. NAASR reached this total through a generous matching campaign from the NAASR Board of Directors.

“NAASR Board members responded immediately to the urgent humanitarian crisis and pledged generously,” said Yervant Chekijian, Chairman of NAASR’s Board of Directors, “The Board’s commitment meant people could double the impact of their donations.” The funds are designated for educational humanitarian relief in line with NAASR’s educational mission.

The community response to the matching campaign was overwhelming. “We are extremely grateful to the many people who responded right away with very generous donations,” said Judith Saryan, NAASR Treasurer. The campaign ran through November 20, 2020.