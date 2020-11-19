I.B. Tauris launches new book series titled Armenians in the Modern and Early Modern World

London, New York, November 19, 2020—I.B. Tauris (an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing) has announced the launch of a new series titled Armenians in the Modern and Early Modern World. Prof. Bedross Der Matossian will serve as the series editor. Recent decades have seen the expansion of Armenian Studies from insular history to a broader, more interactive field within an inter-regional and global context. This series responds to this growth by promoting innovative and interdisciplinary approaches to Armenian history, politics and culture in the period between 1500-2000. Focusing on the geographies of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Contemporary Russia [Eastern Armenia], it directs specific attention to imperial and post-imperial frameworks: from the Ottoman Empire to Modern Turkey/Arab Middle East; the Safavid/Qajar Empires to Iran; and the Russian Empire to Soviet Union/post-Soviet territories.

Reflecting the interdisciplinary nature of the field, the series welcomes proposals from scholars in Ottoman/Turkish Studies, Iranian Studies, Slavic Studies, Middle Eastern Studies, Mediterranean Studies, and disciplines of History, Political Science, Anthropology, Literature and Sociology, among others. Topics and themes include, but are not limited to, the following areas: trade and economy; cultural production; political history; gender; intra and inter-religious relations; diaspora; genocide; nationalism and identity formation; and democratization. The series will publish monographs and edited collections. All proposals and manuscripts are subject to rigorous peer review. “It is an honor to serve as the editor of this exciting series,” said Der Matossian. “We have excellent books in the pipeline. With the support of a highly qualified Advisory Board, I am confident that we will be able to advance the field of Armenian Studies from an interdisciplinary perspective.”

The Advisory Board of the series is composed of Levon Abrahamian, Yerevan State University, Armenia; Sebouh Aslanian, University of California, Los Angeles, USA; Stephan Astourian, University of California, Berkeley, USA; Houri Berberian, University of California, Irvine, USA; Talar Chahinian, University of California, Irvine, USA; Rachel Goshgarian, Lafayette College, USA; Ronald Grigor Suny, University of Michigan, USA; Sossie Kasbarian, University of Stirling, UK; Christina Maranci, Tufts University, USA; Tsolin Nalbantian, Leiden University, the Netherlands; Anna Ohanyan, Stonehill College, USA; Hratch Tchilingirian, University of Oxford, UK.

The forthcoming books in the series include The Politics of Naming the Armenian Genocide: Language, History and ‘Medz Yeghern’ by Vartan Matiossian and Picturing the Ottoman Armenian World: Photography in Erzerum, Kharpert, Van and Beyond by David Low.

If you have a book project or idea that you’d like us to consider for the series, please contact the series editor Dr. Bedross Der Matossian (bdermatossian2@unl.edu) or Rory Gormley, Commissioning Editor at I.B.Tauris (rory.gormley@bloomsbury. com)—both of whom will be pleased to give you feedback on your idea.

Bedross Der Matossian is an Associate Professor of Middle East History at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He is the President of the Society for Armenian Societies (SAS) and the author of the award-winning book Shattered Dreams of Revolution: From Liberty to Violence in the Late Ottoman Empire (Stanford, Calif.: Stanford University Press, 2014); co-editor and editor of Routledge Handbook on Jerusalem (Milton Park, Abingdon, Oxon; New York, NY: Routledge, 2018); Western Armenian in the 21st Century: Challenges and New Approaches (2018); and The First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920) on its Centenary: Politics, Gender, and Diplomacy (2020).