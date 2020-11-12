In Memory of Esther “Stitch” Vosgerchian

Esther “Stitch” Vosgerchian passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 11, 2020 at her residence, American House, in Dearborn Heights, at the age of 97.

A beloved teacher of Armenian dance to generations of people, Stitch is remembered as a “big sister” by many. She was active in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and, in her younger years, participated in the AYF Olympics. She was involved with fundraising and event planning for many important causes and served on various committees, where her hard work and organization skills served others well.

Beloved daughter of the late Ohannes and Kegoohie Vosgerchian. Dear sister of the late Roxie Vosgerchian and the late Dr. Aram “Buzz” Vosgerchian. Loving aunt of Lynn Marentette, Karen Roberts and Gregory Vosgerchian. Esther was also blessed with six great nieces and nephews, one great nephew, a number of cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors. Funeral services will take place in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI 48128 on November 17, 2020, with Fr. Hrant Kevorkian officiating. Interment is at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

Memorial donations can be sent to either St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church or to the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) c/o the church address.