Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Armenia’s Agreement with Azerbaijan, Russia



Dear Armenian compatriots,

Today throughout the entire day the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and I discussed our actions aimed at terminating military operations. Beforehand I also had discussions with the National Assembly and received the consent of an overwhelming majority of the deputies. Given the current heavy situation, and in order to avoid further massive human casualties and the complete loss of Artsakh, I have given my consent to end the war immediately. I will release a detailed message regarding the signed trilateral agreement later.

I extend my deepest condolences and pride to the relatives of our martyrs and to the entire nation. We will still have time for dialogue with the relatives of our fallen heroes and our soldiers regarding our actions. I bow before all of the people who invested even the smallest contribution into the hard work of defending the homeland.

—Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan

Translated by Weekly Staff