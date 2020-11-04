Michigan State Rep. Mari Manoogian retains seat in 40th House District

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.—State Representative Mari Manoogian won her re-election bid for State Representative in Michigan’s 40th House District on Election Day and issued the following statement:

“In 2018, the residents of Michigan’s 40th district voted to send a new voice to Lansing who would fight for clean water, quality public schools and safe roads. I’m thankful to voters across this community who made their voices heard by absentee ballot or at the polls and have continued to place their trust in me as their State Representative. I remain committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on issues important to everyday people – fixing our crumbling infrastructure, improving support for our public schools, and getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

“To every volunteer who knocked a door, phone- or text-banked, or wrote a postcard to a voter, this victory is yours to share in, and I am grateful for every one of you. Thank you to this community for believing in our vision of a state government that works for all of us. I’m ready to get back to Lansing and deliver on that promise every day.”