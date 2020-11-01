In Memory of Yevgine Gharibian

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Yevgine Gharibian—daughter of Alec and Iskouhi Zarifian and loving wife of the late Jirair Gharibian—passed away at the age of 84 after a short illness. Yevgine was born in Rasht, Iran where she attended elementary and high school, then went on to college in London, England. There, she met and married Jirair, and they eventually moved to the US and settled in Watertown, MA. Yevgine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jirair, and her three brothers: Alfred, Shahen and Rouben. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, most of whom are living with their respective families in California, but also in England, Wales, Canada and Watertown, MA.

Yevgine’s husband Jirair founded the Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston in 1980. After his untimely death in 1991, Yevgine took over and became the director right up until her death and thankfully was able to see the 40th anniversary celebration come to fruition. Through the years, she has received numerous medals and accolades for her hard work and dedication. Yevgine was also an active member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services were held at St. Stephen’s Church in Watertown, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Armenia Fund via the Armenian radio by sending checks payable to The Armenian Independent Broadcasting of Boston—PO BOX #46, Watertown, MA. 02172 or to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, 76 Nichols Ave, Watertown, MA. 02472.