ANC of Indiana Representatives Connect with Senator Mike Braun

CARMEL, Ind. – Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Indiana and Armenian-American community members of Indiana met with Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to discuss the legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of Indiana.

The Armenian-American community members of Indiana discussed the Azerbaijan’s military aggression in Artsakh (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh) and Turkey’s involvement in the conflict with Senator Mike Braun.

“We condemn Azeri and Turkish Aggression and Turkish interference in the conflict, and demand that the US stops using our tax money to arm Turkey and Azerbaijan. Currently, the U.S. provides $100 million in military aid to Azerbaijan, which is used to kill innocent people of Artsakh. We call on our U.S. legislators to recognize the Republic of Artsakh to save human lives,” said Seda Arzumanyan, chair of ANC-Indiana.

“This is not a territorial conflict but has become an existential struggle for Armenians in the Caucasus. Armenians want a peaceful resolution of the conflict; however, Azerbaijan and Turkey are not interested in diplomatic negotiations. The Armenian Diaspora is calling on the U.S. government to implement sanctions against Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said Yelizaveta Babayan, co-chair of the ANC of Indiana.

The Committee also thanked Senator Mike Braun for his attention, interest and offer to continue the discussion.