ANCA Eastern Region Postpones Virtual Gala Originally Set for October 15

WATERTOWN, Mass. – In light of the ongoing attacks on Artsakh, the ANCA Eastern Region has officially postponed its gala which was initially set to take place on Facebook Live on Thursday, October 15 in order to focus all of its energy and resources towards advocating for Armenia and Artsakh.

The official online gala site has been put on hold as well as the online auction. Donations made on the site have been processed. Bids made on the site in the silent auction will be on hold until the site is back up and the auction date closes.

“Advocacy is at the core of what we do and as such we have paused all planning for the event to turn our absolute attention to the needs of our brothers and sisters in Artsakh and Armenia. We know several of you have already pledged your support through donations and we want you to know that we truly appreciate it. The site will be back up when a new date for the gala is set. For now, I know that you join us in doing whatever we have in our power to help amplify our voices to members of the US government to call for a stop to Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression, recognize Artsakh, stop military aid to Azerbaijan and sanction Turkey and Azerbaijan for its war crimes against the Armenian nation,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region board member.

Although the region is hitting pause on its gala, the need for advocacy has never been more important. The region’s activists which are Armenian Americans across 31 eastern states have been filled with congressional meetings, requests and outreach to secure the safety and security of the homeland – the brave service men and women, caregivers, families and friends.

Please continue to help us amplify our voices. Visit anca.org/alert to take action now.