Relief Through Sound: Digital festival to support Lebanon and Armenia

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Last month, the monstrous blast in Lebanon left thousands injured and homeless in the blink of an eye, with thousands of families seeking relief through an already scarce supply of food and shelter. Prior to this catastrophic explosion & about 1100 miles away, Azerbaijani forces violated a standing ceasefire agreement by initiating bombings that devastated small villages in the Tavush region of Armenia and have been attacking Artsakh this week.

Currently, these regions are still in dire need of reconstructive assistance.

Sacred Space Station has partnered with Together for Lebanon 2020 (an on-the-ground construction initiative) and the Paros Foundation (a non-profit dedicated to providing immediate assistance through its Emergency Reconstruction Fund) to bring you a two-day virtual charity event called Relief Through Sound. It will be held on October 3rd and 4th.

All contributions will be directed to rebuilding homes in Lebanon and Armenia following the recent disaster and military assaults on peaceful villages.

This event will broadcast performances by a collective of artists featuring industry-grade production lighting and visual design. Those who purchase tickets will be entered into the giveaways that will happen live during the stream. This event will feature DJ sets, sound healing, a cacao ceremony and a collective meditation for peace in the Middle East.

Each day of the festival will benefit one of the respective charities above. The goal is to reach $1,000 by October 3rd to send to Armenia and $1,000 by October 4th to send to Lebanon. We are seeking a donor who will match the donations we receive.

Your donations will impact someone’s life. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite. Higher ticket tiers come with perks like access to the Zoom Party channel and entry to special giveaways.

You can tune in on Twitch.tv/SacredSpaceStation on October 3rd and 4th, 6PM-12:00AM each day.

Sacred Space Station is a Los Angeles-based, livestream broadcasting channel that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to bring the community together through epic audio-visual experiences.