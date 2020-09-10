Sts. Vartanantz Church Begins Conversational Western Armenian Class

PROVIDENCE, RI—With over 50 registered participants, Sts. Vartanantz Church in Providence, RI started an online conversational Western Armenian class on September 2 under the instruction of Garo Tashian.

The participants were introduced to the course outline, which includes sentence structure, vocabulary and other applicable talking scenarios and began working towards the ability to converse in Armenian. Participants come from different backgrounds and experience levels, including those who are Armenian by birth and those who are Armenian by choice, but all have the same ambition and desire to learn our beloved language.

Classes will continue every Wednesday evening for the next nine weeks.