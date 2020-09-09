ASA Names Recipients of Scholastic Gold and Silver Medal Awards

The Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) Silver Medal Award Committee has selected the following four high school graduates for the Silver Medal Award:

-Mark Antranig Arkun (Lynnfield High School, Lynnfield, MA)—McGill University

-MacKenzie Douglas Campbell (Smithfield High School, Smithfield, RI)—Bryant University

-Alina Ovsanna Kouzouian (Arlington High School, Arlington, MA)—University of Toronto

-Zachary Ronald Semerjian (Smithfield High School, Smithfield, RI)—Suffolk University

The Silver Medal Awards are given annually to high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic ability. Applications can be obtained online. Deadline is May 1, 2021.

The ASA Gold Medal Award is the highest scholastic award within the ASA. ASA members who are undergraduate students and at least a sophomore at an accredited college or university within the US are eligible for consideration.

This year’s recipient is Danielle Karen Mikaelian of Thousand Oaks, CA. Danielle is majoring in English at Columbia University.

Applications for the Gold Medal Awards can also be obtained online. Deadline is March 15, 2021.